Community Spotlight: Honoring Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

Look back on any Memorial Day, and you can identify the sights and sounds of tradition. For some, it’s patriotic, and for others, it can be an eerie memory. All across the nation, communities took time to reflect and remember those who proudly served on behalf of a proud nation.

At a time when patriotism seems to be on the rise across America, the importance of remembering our veterans continues to grow.

Those who where at Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji had different reasons for why they attended, but they were linked together by a common theme.

During the service, the names of the veterans who served and passed over the past year were read out loud. It was an emotional moment for those who came to remember, but an important factor in teaching the importance of the holiday.

In a nation, where life moves fast, its important to stop, think, and remember to honor those and their families who gave and continue to give, so that we can be free to live our lives under one flag that unites us all.