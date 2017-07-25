Community Spotlight: Healing At The Turquoise Turtle

Staying healthy and being pain free are two very important things for Amy Kowalzek, the owner of the Turquoise Turtle.

“Pain is a big part of my business and it’s very draining for the person in pain, and so, if we can try to get that alleviated and get them staying active, it’s crucial,” said Kowalzek.

The wellness center offers a wide variety of services and classes to help people not only understand how to maintain good health, but also to show them how to put it into practice. The majority of customers are working adults who are looking to cope with stress and anxiety.

“We can offer self techniques that they can do to reduce that stress and anxiety and improve their health,” Kowalzek said.

The office used to be located in Pierz, but Amy felt there was a greater need in the Little Falls. The location moved downtown in January and is already seeing much growth, in part thanks to their unique name.

“Turquoise is a stone that promotes health and wellness, and then “turtle” represents the earth or mother earth symbol, and if we can keep the earth healthy and people healthy, that would be great,” Kowalzek explained.

With each new moon, drums can be heard in the Turquoise Turtle with those in the circle drumming away negative thoughts and drumming in positive change.

“I try to make all of the drum circles possible, and there is a healing trade that happens for energy workers which is really just amazingly valuable to be able to practice with each other,” said customer Jonathan Wichmann.

Friendships are formed, music is played and stress has disappeared thanks to the full moon drum circle.

“I have a true passion about drumming, it feeds your soul, and your spirit. It is a little hippy, it’s a little spiritual and it builds community.” Nancy Dobmeier, drum circle leader.

As the business continues to grow, they are open to feedback on classes they offer or new ones they might be able to provide.