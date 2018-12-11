Lakeland PBS
Community Spotlight: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Hosts “Ho Ho Ho” Christmas Party

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 11 2018
For a lot of people in the Grand Rapids area, it’s not officially Christmas until the annual Ho Ho Ho Christmas Party at the Grand Rapids Children’s Discovery museum.

“We’ve actually been here three times now, so it’s our little family tradition,” says attendee Diana Lehmberg.

“Basically, grandma right over here, she brought us here like a bunch of times and I probably liked her for doing that because it’s fun,” says Quinn, another attendee.

The Christmas Party will usually see around 500 kids. It’s totally free to the public and is always held between the 8th and 10th of December. You can meet Santa Claus, bake cookies, make crafts, or play one of the dozens of games. There’s so much going on that it’s hard to pick a favorite activity.

“I got to make cookies and have some hot chocolate, and my favorite part is when I could move a duck and fishing,” says Camerin, an attendee.

When asked what was her favorite thing to do, Amara says, “Getting a face paint.”

“My favorite thing is seeing the kids enjoying all the activities and especially seeing them with Santa Claus,” says Nancy O’Toole, the program director for the Children’s Discovery Museum.

No one is sure when it first started, but the Ho Ho Ho Christmas Party has been a tradition for at least more than 10 years now. It’s put on as a collaboration between the Children’s First foundation in Itasca County and the museum.

“The purpose of this event is to offer something special for the whole family to do together,” says O’Toole.

For families, it’s also a great opportunity to bond with each other. The tradition is one kids and parents always look forward to.

“We’re having a lot of fun. We got to decorate some cookies and got to eat some frosting and sprinkles and that was fun, and it’s just fun seeing the community come together and just have some fun inside where it’s not cold out and to enjoy the Christmas season,” says Lehmberg.

