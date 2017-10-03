Community Spotlight: GigaZone Gaming Championship

It had all the comforts of home within a large tournament atmosphere. The second annual Paul Bunyan Communications GigaZone Gaming Championships brought gamers together for a one-of-a-kind regional gaming competition. With this only being the event’s second year, significant changes were made to provide more games and amenities for its spectators and competitors.

In just its second year, the Gigazone Gaming Championship has added some of the latest and greatest in online gaming. However if that’s not for you, you could take a blast to the past playing games like Ms. Pac-Man and classic pinball machines.

While many where at the Sanford Center to compete, others were there to live out a fantasy, and dress up as their favorite gaming character, offering something for kids of all ages.

While the event was all fun and games, there was also a strong sense of intense competition. At the center of the two-day championship was the League of Legends tournament, where competitors battled it out against each other online and on giant screens for all to see. But for last year’s winner, months or preparation went into play.

Overall, the competition is about community and showcases Paul Bunyan Communications’ I.T. and web development team which custom built and integrated much of the online technology and leverages the speed of the GigaZone.