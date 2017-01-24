Community Spotlight: Future Brides & Grooms Prepare To Say I Do

He got on one knee and popped the question. That may be the typical proposal story but it’s not for Shannon Reyes.

“I did the really cheesy ring in the champagne because he’s normally the romantic one and I’m like you better be crying because you’re freaking happy-type person,” said Shannon Reyes, bride-to-be.

She came to the 2017 Bridal Expo with her best friend and maid of honor to get ideas and maybe a dress for her wedding in July. Several other soon-to-be brides were also getting in on the action.

“She drug me along,” said Cody Mickel.

“I did,” said future bride, Dina Lutz. “I just thought it would be a good time for all of our groomsmen and our bridesmaids to meet up and this is the perfect atmosphere for it.”

Vanessa Lopez and her soon to be groom Eric Burch aren’t getting married until 2019, but they’re making preparations now.

“Get some ideas and kind of see what’s out there,” said Kris Burch.

Vendors for music, make up and all things matrimony were on hand to provide services for upcoming weddings. Lopez already knows how she wants her dress.

“All lace, strapless but I want it to go across right under my shoulders and I want a long train in the back,” said Lopez.

Some brides are very hands on when it comes to choosing the right dress. After all the wedding is all about them, right?

“It takes three or four months for special orders,” said Govinder Davgun of Two Hearts Bridal & Prom. “That day they will know time wise they can have everything they want.”

Ryan Burns owns Spectrum entertainment where they provide DJ, up lighting and photo booth services. He says the entertainment plays an important role for any wedding.

“After the event probably with the exception of the bride’s dress I would have to say that the entertainment is the one thing that stands out the most whether it is good and professional or not,” said Burns.

For couples wanting different scenery destination weddings are an option.

“A lot of our brides and grooms are wanting simplicity they don’t want to have to do all the planning themselves and those beach destination weddings are a great way to do that,” said Brenda Holleman of The Travel Chalet.

Flowers and make up are just as important.

“They’re in every photo when everyone’s standing upfront,” said Katie Schmidt of Netzer’s Floral. “Everyone’s looking at the flowers, I just think that they soften the whole room and they just kind of bring that finishing touch to your wedding,”

Close to 600 people showed up for Northern Minnesota’s largest bridal expo.