Community Spotlight: Fight The Frost

Josh Peterson
Feb. 20 2017
The thrills, chills, and spills of inflatable indoor fun is what brought kids from all over to Bemidji’s Sanford Center over the long holiday weekend. Fight the Frost was an idea that came from Fargo that was so successful in its first year in Bemidji that its back for its second time.

While Fight the Frost is an opportunity for families and kids of all ages to be active and have fun, it’s creating an awareness about the Bemidji YMCA and what the organization is all about.

While Bemidji doesn’t have a physical location for a YMCA yet, the hope is that events like this help build support and the some of the funds needed to get a YMCA project in the Bemidji area off the ground. Currently the Bemidji YMCA is waiting on a study to see if the Bemidji area needs a YMCA facility and if it can support it.

While the business side of the YMCA project plays out and its board waits on the results of the study, events like Fight the Frost are not only important to the families that take part, but to the community as a whole.

This is only the start of many more Bemidji YMCA projects to come. Already an event called Family Wellness Day of Play is planned for March 11th, just another way to get area families out and active in the community.

