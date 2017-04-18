DONATE

Community Spotlight: Easter Egg Hunt

Josh Peterson
Apr. 17 2017
Six thousand pink, green, orange, blue, purple, and multicolored eggs were prepped and ready for hundreds of kids that turned out for the 17th Annual KKBJ Mix 103.7 Easter Egg Hunt. This annual project provides a fun-filled morning for kids of all ages.

Being able to offer fun family projects like this is something the stations of R.P. Broadcasting value.

For some families that were in attendance, the egg hunt has been something that they have been looking forward to for a while.

The event was more than an Easter egg hunt, it was an egg-stravganza! With the admission of a free ticket, kids not only had the opportunity to hunt eggs, but to meet the Easter Bunny and other costumed characters, a chance to win a bike, and receive picnic lunch all for free, something that families at the event appreciated.

Bags and bags of the candy filled plastic eggs were scattered on the front lawn of Bemidji High School, with children of all ages anxiously awaiting their chance to pick their eggs.

With the hundreds of kids that turned out for the annual Easter egg hunt, it only took a matter of 15 minutes for six thousand of the plastic eggs to get picked up.

For some of the kids that took part in the hunt, it inspired them to celebrate the Easter holiday with Easter egg hunts of their own.

Josh Peterson
