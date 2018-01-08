DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Donkey Basketball Game

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 8 2018
Leave a Comment

It was an afternoon full of laughter as players mounted their stubborn donkeys for some basketball.

“They play basketball from their donkey and some people are okay and some people aren’t so okay at it,” said CJ Cordell the Dairyland Donkey Ball President.

With all local talent competing for the prize.

“We have consolidated the Pine River and Backus Fire Departments and we have two businesses, Scamp Trailer Sales from Backus and the Backus Locker,” said Janis Schmid the Backus Corn Fest Committee Vice President.

It’s a game of 4 on 4 all while riding a donkey.

“It’s interesting,” attendee, Leroy Tulenchik said with a laugh.

In order to shoot or pass the ball, the player must be sitting on their donkey, which is perhaps easier said than done.

“My donkey was walking in circles pretty much the opposite way most of the time,” said Amy Reis a Backus Locker Team member.

With each team member having their own struggles.

“You can tell they definitely have different personalities, my poor little donkey was pretty tired and I could tell,” Reis said. “I was just trying to get him to go.”

Some donkeys didn’t want to move, while others never seemed to stop.

“We need something for every rider that might be out there so we’ve got donkeys for grandmas and we’ve got donkeys for young guys that need a beating,” Cordell said with a chuckle.

But the struggle of controlling the donkeys to shoot some hoops was well worth it in the eyes of the riders.

“It’s hysterical to ride the donkey, it’s funny to watch and it’s for a great cause,” Reis said.

The funds raised will help with the annual Backus Corn Fest in August.

“We like to see people having fun and it’s just fun to get everybody together,” Schmid said.

This year, it was the Pine River Fire Department that walked away as the champions.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Red Cross In Urgent Need of Blood Donations

Hit and Run Damages Multiple ATV’s

Local Resident Named Conservationist Of The Year

Ellie Goulding, DJ Kygo To Perform During Super Bowl Week

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Psychological Thriller Novelist Brian Freeman Visits Brainerd

That’s Brian Freeman, author of the Jonathan Stride psychological thrill novels. Freeman visited Brainerd today to take us on a tour of Stride’s
Posted on Jan. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Psychological Thriller Novelist Brian Freeman Visits Brainerd

Posted on Jan. 8 2018

Keillor In Mediation With MPR Over Firing

Posted on Jan. 8 2018

Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Posted on Jan. 8 2018

Red Cross In Urgent Need of Blood Donations

Posted on Jan. 8 2018

David Osmek Suspends Bid For Governor

Posted on Jan. 8 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.