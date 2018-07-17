Community Spotlight: Cass Lake Summer Fest

Each year, if you were to look at a calendar, you can bet that in the middle of July the town of Cass Lake is ready to celebrate. With vendors lining the streets throughout downtown, everyone is ready to celebrate Summer Fest.

Summer Fest is one of the titles that this annual festival has held. But just because the name has changed, that doesn’t mean the focus of the event has.

Even though the annual Cass Lake festival has changed its name over the past few years, traditions haven’t, like the annual parade that comes right on down Second Street.

For many, the importance of Summer Fest is what keeps people coming back – a sense of family and community spirit.

One of the most popular aspects of this summer festival is the tradition of its Miss Cass Lake Pageant. For Miss Cass Lake 2017, this festival means everything to her and the community.

Whether it’s the food, the parade, or vendors, it’s the rich tradition of community that continues to pulse in the heartbeat of a small town.