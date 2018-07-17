Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Cass Lake Summer Fest

Josh Peterson
Jul. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

Each year, if you were to look at a calendar, you can bet that in the middle of July the town of Cass Lake is ready to celebrate. With vendors lining the streets throughout downtown, everyone is ready to celebrate Summer Fest.

Summer Fest is one of the titles that this annual festival has held. But just because the name has changed, that doesn’t mean the focus of the event has.

Even though the annual Cass Lake festival has changed its name over the past few years, traditions haven’t, like the annual parade that comes right on down Second Street.

For many, the importance of Summer Fest is what keeps people coming back – a sense of family and community spirit.

One of the most popular aspects of this summer festival is the tradition of its Miss Cass Lake Pageant. For Miss Cass Lake 2017, this festival means everything to her and the community.

Whether it’s the food, the parade, or vendors, it’s the rich tradition of community that continues to pulse in the heartbeat of a small town.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Earth Systems Camp Teaches Teens About Natural Resources

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Cass Lake Man’s Death

Brainerd Community Lines The Streets For Memorial Day Parade

Reduced Conflict Intersection Coming To Hwy 2 In Cass Lake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd City Council Discusses Historic Water Tower’s Future

The Brainerd City Council met Monday night at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the future of the Historic Water Tower in Downtown Brainerd. Recently, stucco
Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd City Council Discusses Historic Water Tower's Future

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Roaring Twenties Come Back To Brainerd With Barnstormers Tour

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

New MN IDs Make Debut

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Parts Of Soo Line Trail Damaged In Remer

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Crow Wing County Man Dies From Fallen Tree

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.