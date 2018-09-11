Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Youth Football

Josh Peterson
Sep. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

For these kids, it’s just another after school practice, but it’s what they learn at this age that could take them well into the future. For years, the Bemidji Youth Football program has always focused on the basics, giving each kid the opportunity to try out each position.

This year is the first time that third graders won’t be allowed to tackle. Instead, they will be using Tackle Bars, a new technology to help teach kids a safe way to tackle.

For the kids, they are learning more than just football: they are also learning more valuable lessons.

And while kids are getting a well-rounded experience, for some, trying out football is a way of helping them train for other sports.

But for these kids, it’s the dreaming of what could be in their future.

For coaches, it may seem like only yesterday when two current Bemidji Lumberjack Football players were learning the basics through the youth football program. With the first few original members now making their way through high school, it will only be a matter of time before we know the impact of the program.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Trump Endorses Congressional Candidate Hughes Through Twitter

Pedestrian Struck By Train

Numbers Show The Greater Bemidji Area Is Booming

United Way Collecting Winter Wear For “Coats For The Community”

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

National Suicide Prevention Week Taking Place This Week

One in five adults will experience mental illness in a given year in the U.S., according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. With
Posted on Sep. 10 2018

Latest Stories

National Suicide Prevention Week Taking Place This Week

Posted on Sep. 10 2018

Bemidji Teen Wins 3rd Place In Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest

Posted on Sep. 10 2018

Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality In North-Central Minnesota

Posted on Sep. 10 2018

Group Protests in Brainerd for Action on Climate Change

Posted on Sep. 10 2018

Trump Endorses Congressional Candidate Hughes Through Twitter

Posted on Sep. 10 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.