Community Spotlight: Bemidji Youth Football
For these kids, it’s just another after school practice, but it’s what they learn at this age that could take them well into the future. For years, the Bemidji Youth Football program has always focused on the basics, giving each kid the opportunity to try out each position.
This year is the first time that third graders won’t be allowed to tackle. Instead, they will be using Tackle Bars, a new technology to help teach kids a safe way to tackle.
For the kids, they are learning more than just football: they are also learning more valuable lessons.
And while kids are getting a well-rounded experience, for some, trying out football is a way of helping them train for other sports.
But for these kids, it’s the dreaming of what could be in their future.
For coaches, it may seem like only yesterday when two current Bemidji Lumberjack Football players were learning the basics through the youth football program. With the first few original members now making their way through high school, it will only be a matter of time before we know the impact of the program.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More