DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament

Josh Peterson
Jan. 30 2018
Leave a Comment

Spanning a five hundred yard stretch of Lake Bemidji near the shores of Bemidji State University, anglers of all ages dropped their lines with hopes of catching the top prize fish. The Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament is only in its second year, but it has already exceeded expectations.

With over 150 people participating, proceeds from the student-led tournament will benefit BSU’s students and its programming. A new partnership with Reed’s Sporting Goods was formed as a way to boost the overall experience and provide new opportunities.

While the tournament provides a chance for Reed’s to showcase some of their products, the sporting goods retailer hopes use the event as a way to recruit some new employees.

While Reed’s was looking to hook some new employees, many sat inside the comfort of a pop-up fish house or braved the elements outside in hopes of hooking the prize-winning fish. For angler Doug Baklund, he hopes his five-pound walleye earns him the top spot.

With the tournament an overall success, students are already planning for next year and hope the event will continue to grow.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing

Paul Bunyan State Trail Bridge To Temporarily Close

Actors Perform Works By Female Playwrights At BSU

DFL Candidates For Governor Attend Forum At BSU

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Schools Hosting Information Sessions For Referendum

After years of compiling data, over one hundred listening sessions to see what the district’s priorities were, and several trips to the school
Posted on Jan. 29 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Schools Hosting Information Sessions For Referendum

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

12th Annual Back To Basics Expo Teaches Minnesotans About Sustainable Living

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

Ohio Man Takes Top Prize At Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

Brainerd Area Theatre Actors And Crew Honored At First Annual Red Carpet Gala

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

One Dead, Two Injured After Crash in Crosby

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.