Community Spotlight: Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament

Spanning a five hundred yard stretch of Lake Bemidji near the shores of Bemidji State University, anglers of all ages dropped their lines with hopes of catching the top prize fish. The Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament is only in its second year, but it has already exceeded expectations.

With over 150 people participating, proceeds from the student-led tournament will benefit BSU’s students and its programming. A new partnership with Reed’s Sporting Goods was formed as a way to boost the overall experience and provide new opportunities.

While the tournament provides a chance for Reed’s to showcase some of their products, the sporting goods retailer hopes use the event as a way to recruit some new employees.

While Reed’s was looking to hook some new employees, many sat inside the comfort of a pop-up fish house or braved the elements outside in hopes of hooking the prize-winning fish. For angler Doug Baklund, he hopes his five-pound walleye earns him the top spot.

With the tournament an overall success, students are already planning for next year and hope the event will continue to grow.