Community Spotlight: Beat Beethoven 5K

In an effort to combine the running world with the music world, the Heartland Symphony Orchestra hosted their 3rd annual Beat Beethoven 5k.

“It helps us reach a new audience, besides the people that typically come to a classical music concert,” said Kaarin Hanske the 5k Race Organizer. “It is really nice to take those two pieces and put them together.”

Throughout the course Beethoven’s 5th Symphony performed by the Heartland Symphony Orchestra was playing in the background. If runners crossed the finish line before the music stopped they would receive a free ticket to their next concert.

“For the community to gather together and enjoy high quality classical music is so important and we are so happy to be here enjoying this fundraiser and bringing the community together for fundraisers like this as well,” said Alex Corbett the Heartland Symphony Orchestra Conductor.

The money raised will go to the orchestra where a portion will be designated to musical outreach in the schools.

“Being a teacher I know it is important for kids to have that experience when they are young and then all the way through middle school where they can start learning instruments and enjoying some musical experiences that aren’t typically on the radio,” Hanske said.

The top finishing male and female of the 5K will win the prized Beethoven bobble head.

“I think it is a great idea, I’m so excited to be here and there is so much energy going on right now,” said Heather Meier, a runner.

An excitement about music that the organizers hope will remain in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“It just shows you that classical music is such an integral part of our community,” Corbett said.

“We play some really high caliber music at our orchestra concerts so it really is a unique experience for our area to have an orchestra like this,” Hanske said.

In its 41st season, the Heartland Symphony Orchestra has a long-standing tradition of bringing classical music to central Minnesota.

“It’s just really cool to see the community support that comes along with kids that are just starting orchestra in 5thand 6th grade and then they bring their families out,” Hanske said.

A family fun race with a goal of beating Beethoven.