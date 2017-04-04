DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Archers Shoot For A Perfect Score At State Championship

Mal Meyer
Apr. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

After qualifying at various regional tournaments, hundreds of archers from around the state moved on to the State Indoor Championship. The competitors of all ages and experience levels were aiming to hit their goals right on target.

The MSAA State Indoor is one of the largest annual tournaments in the nation – serving as the beginning of archery season. It’s something that the Bemidji Archery Club has been working on for over a year.

But the hosts weren’t the only ones preparing. After practicing for months with their dad, Kallie Stadick and sister Rylee are ready for the big day.

The Stadicks are two of about 900 archers who have made their way to Bemidji for the occasion – which is one of Charlie Johnson’s favorite parts.

While they all stand side by side, they’re actually divided up into divisions and classes – which are based on age ranges, types of bows and gear, and skill levels.

Even experts like Lee Drogemuller, who has over twenty years of experience, are always looking to improve their skills.

While this was Jenna Stookey’s first time competing, she had her eyes on the prize – a perfect score.

If the competitors go on to other tournaments this year, they’ll add up their scores from each event to go towards a grand champion. But no matter what, the best of the best from this weekend’s rounds will be going home with a plaque for their efforts.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Youth Archery

Minnesota Military Museum Opens New World War I Exhibit

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Davin Stome said

Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More

Stef Davies said

Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Affinity Plus Offers Paid Parental Leave For All Parents

For Corey Rupp being a new dad all over again for the fourth time around is a little different for him and his family. He’s not as stressed
Posted on Apr. 3 2017

Recently Added

Affinity Plus Offers Paid Parental Leave For All Parents

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

EpiPens Recalled Across The World

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.