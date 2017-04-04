Community Spotlight: Archers Shoot For A Perfect Score At State Championship

After qualifying at various regional tournaments, hundreds of archers from around the state moved on to the State Indoor Championship. The competitors of all ages and experience levels were aiming to hit their goals right on target.

The MSAA State Indoor is one of the largest annual tournaments in the nation – serving as the beginning of archery season. It’s something that the Bemidji Archery Club has been working on for over a year.

But the hosts weren’t the only ones preparing. After practicing for months with their dad, Kallie Stadick and sister Rylee are ready for the big day.

The Stadicks are two of about 900 archers who have made their way to Bemidji for the occasion – which is one of Charlie Johnson’s favorite parts.

While they all stand side by side, they’re actually divided up into divisions and classes – which are based on age ranges, types of bows and gear, and skill levels.

Even experts like Lee Drogemuller, who has over twenty years of experience, are always looking to improve their skills.

While this was Jenna Stookey’s first time competing, she had her eyes on the prize – a perfect score.

If the competitors go on to other tournaments this year, they’ll add up their scores from each event to go towards a grand champion. But no matter what, the best of the best from this weekend’s rounds will be going home with a plaque for their efforts.