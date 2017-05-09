Community Spotlight: A 5K For The Community

Dozens of runners and walkers hit the pavement of Bemidji’s trail system for the Schoolcraft Learning Community’s first grade crew Transportation 5K fun run & walk. What was unique about this event was that the entire idea and concept came from a class of very observant first graders who wanted to help those who are homeless get around town.

As part of the transportation expedition, the first grade class felt and believed that they could make a difference. They even impressed their own teacher by drawing attention to a need in the community.

The Schoolcraft Learning Community takes great pride in hands on learning experiences and providing educational opportunities in the community for its students.

Village of Hope, a shelter who specializes in helping those in need, were truly touched by how caring and thoughtful these young kids are.

The many proud parents who attended that event felt so impressed by what this young generation had done in creating a strong sense of pride and hope for the community’s future.

For these kids, they were happy help out their community and feel that its their responsibility to make not only our city, but also our country, a better place for everyone.