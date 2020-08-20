Community Rallying to Help Family of Bagley Area Woman Who Died Saving Children From Lake
Family and friends are rallying to help the family of the 18-year-old Bagley area woman who died a hero after pulling several children to safety in a Clearwater County lake.
Raina Neeland died of a suspected drowning on Monday. Witnesses say a group of children had been swimming near Clearwater Dam on Clearwater Lake when some became caught up in the turbulent water coming over the dam. Neeland pulled several of them to safety before drowning herself.
A GoFundMe campaign to help the family has already raised over $11,000 dollars as of 10 PM Wednesday night. If you are interested in helping, you can visit the GoFundMe campaign here.
