Community Grant Program Proposes More Diversity in Grand Rapids

The AARP Community Challenge Grant Program is making communities more livable for people of all ages. The program is in its fourth year focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Nonprofit groups and government agencies can apply for the livability grants from AARP, and the money gives smaller agencies funding to do quick turnaround projects in their communities.

To date, grants totaling about $110,000 have been awarded to projects across Minnesota. Nationwide, nearly $3 million have gone to these community improvements.

The Get Fit Itasca initiative received $30,000 worth of funding for a healthy living outreach group in Grand Rapids.

“The money allowed Get Fit Itasca to build a non-motorized transportation hub along the Mississippi River,” said The Get Fit Itasca group director, Anna Johnson. “A lot of people remarked how much they love the trails around that area and a few of them were kind of surprised how many there were, and people were really interested in exploring more of those trails and getting out to walk and bike more,” said Johnson.

For more information on the application process visit AARP.org/community challenge.

