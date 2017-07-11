DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Planting Helps Diversify Bemidji’s Landscape

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

“Our mission involves art, music and community and this is firmly in that camp of community, community building and improving our community,” said Headwaters School of Music and The Arts Executive Director Tricia Andrews.

Bemidji Community Planting

Downtown Bemidji is known for its vibrant scenery and the addition of fresh plants only adds to it. Several people were willing to get their hands dirty as a way to make Bemidji’s downtown landscape even more beautiful.

The Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society and Headwaters School of Music and The Arts held a community planting event where anyone could learn about native plants and their benefits. The space is about 170 square feet but has a wider reach.

“Different birds and different other insects that will benefit from these plants,” said Mississippi Headwaters Audobon Society Representative Brick Fevold. “The different plants provide different resources of pollen and nectar that many of the species have co-adapted with over thousands of years.”

Anna Hamann was there along with her son and recalls moving to her home 10 years ago and not being able to grow squash because of the lack of pollinators. Hamann gained knowledge on pollinators and looks forward to applying it in her own backyard.

“Right now we have a lot of daisies growing there, that’s beautiful, but just having some more variety and some more things that the bees like would be good, more color, too, would be good,” said Hamann.

Pennsylvania Sedge

Other guests ranging from youth to adults put their best gardening skills to use and had a chance to install the native plants such as Pennsylvania Sedge. These are planted first because they’re a cover for the more fragile plants. That’s just one of the many things these planters can take away from this experience.

“This small section that we’re impacting, but the information gained and hopefully being inspired by the difference that this project can make, that’s what I’m hoping for and I think we’re off to a good start,” said Andrews.

Nearly 30 different species went into the ground, making for a total of 350 plants.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Director: Headwaters School of Music and the Arts

In Focus: Life Drawing Class

In Focus: Headwaters Pottery Class for Kids

In Focus: Explorations in Metals

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Challengers Take On The Paul Bunyan Extreme Race

For some who live an active lifestyle, running a 5k might be an enjoyable way to spend a Saturday, but more intense athletes who enjoy a physical
Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Latest Stories

Challengers Take On The Paul Bunyan Extreme Race

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Community Spotlight: Beltrami County Relay For Life

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Brandon Bjerknes Court Appearance Rescheduled

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff And Paramedic Couple Honored

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Man Arrested After Garrison Burglary

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.