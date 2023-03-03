Community Open House for Bemidji Veterans Home to Be Held Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Potential residents, future employees, and local businesses are invited to learn more about the Bemidji Veterans Home at a community office open house scheduled for later this month.

The event will be held Friday, March 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bemidji Veterans Home Community Office, located at the Westridge Commerce Center, 2300 24th Street NW, Suite 108 in Bemidji.

Eventually, more than 150 full-time and part-time employees will work at the home. Most staff will be hired in late spring/early summer.

The new veterans home is scheduled to open this summer and will serve up to 72 residents who are qualified veterans or a spouse of a qualified veteran, and who need skilled nursing care.