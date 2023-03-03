Community Open House for Bemidji Veterans Home to Be Held Next Week
Potential residents, future employees, and local businesses are invited to learn more about the Bemidji Veterans Home at a community office open house scheduled for later this month.
The event will be held Friday, March 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bemidji Veterans Home Community Office, located at the Westridge Commerce Center, 2300 24th Street NW, Suite 108 in Bemidji.
Eventually, more than 150 full-time and part-time employees will work at the home. Most staff will be hired in late spring/early summer.
The new veterans home is scheduled to open this summer and will serve up to 72 residents who are qualified veterans or a spouse of a qualified veteran, and who need skilled nursing care.