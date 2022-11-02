Community of Minnesota Resorts Hosts Trade Show at Cragun’s on Gull Lake

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

For the first time ever, the Community of Minnesota resorts held a resort, campground, and cabin show at Cragun’s on Gull Lake last Friday.

The Community of Minnesota Reports is an group that brings campers together to further their business objectives through marketing, education, and legislative platforms. The organization travels to the Minnesota Capitol each year to lobby for resort issues. They are also involved in education, which was a part of the trade show they hosted at Cragun’s.

According to Jim Wherley, Community of Minnesota Resorts vice president, everyone that was in attendance to help out with the event was there on their own free time.

“‘Resorters Helping Resorters’ – and that’s our motto, so it’s run by resorters and managed by resorters, so this is all put on by volunteers, and then the vendors a booth fee that supports the cost to rent the building,” said Wherley.

Many of the vendors brought goods and services for guests to see what a resort or campground uses or needs when running a day-to-day business. This helps anyone looking to purchase a resort, campground, or a cabin, as they can come for help on property insurance and on products like furniture and decor. Bank representatives were also present to help people understand current market trends and resort financing.

The Community of Minnesota Resorts doesn’t have a preference on who can and can’t come, and they say welcome all who are willing and want to learn.

“We support tourism throughout the state,” said Wherley. “We welcome people to come visit our resorts and campgrounds and encourage them to continue to vacation in Minnesota and visit our fine resorts and campgrounds.”

Businesses interested in participating as a vendor in their next show, or learning more about their goods and services, are encouraged to visit their website or contact call 320-212-5107.

