Community Members Work To Bring Splash Pad To Brainerd

May. 8 2019

Two mothers in the Brainerd Lakes Area are working to bring a new, safe way for kids of all ages to enjoy the summer months in the water.

Emily Rolfson and Meta Mandich had the idea to raise money to build a splash pad in the Brainerd area when they noticed they were becoming more and more popular in Minnesota communities. A splash pad is a zero-depth, brushed concrete pad that has aquatic features and provides water play with no standing water and therefore no need for lifeguard staffing.

“The Twin Cities, St. Cloud has one. Milaca just put one in. Royalton has very small one. I think they’re just a great alternative to the area lakes. Especially when you’re a mom to multiple kids like we both have, it’s just a lot safer to be able to enhance your green space with a splash pad,” explained Brainerd Splash Pad organizer Emily Rolfson.

The splash pad is planned to be 2,000 square feet in size and located in the heart of Brainerd in Gregory Park. The Brainerd Splash Pad project was started three years ago and is completely volunteer-run. The organizers hope to reach their fundraising goal by the end of this year so the splash pad can be built by next summer.

“This is the center of town so a lot of kids don’t get to in the summer, if their parents are working, get to the beaches even though we have a plethora of water here,” said organizer Meta Mandich. “It’s nice for them to be able to come somewhere that’s safe, where there’s going to be no drowning risk and it’s free.”

For more information on the Brainerd Splash Pad project or to find out how to donate, visit brainerdsplashpad.com.

Rachel Johnson

