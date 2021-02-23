Community Members Near Lake of the Woods Form Committee to Keep Lakes Clean
“Keep it Clean” is an organization made up of multiple bureaus and districts to protect and keep Lake of the Woods clean for the water and the wildlife.
Nicknamed “The Walleye Capital of the World”, Lake of the Woods is a popular fishing destination, but that also has its consequences with trash and debris being left on the ice. The committee is trying to educate anglers using different methods.
