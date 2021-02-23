Lakeland PBS

Community Members Near Lake of the Woods Form Committee to Keep Lakes Clean

Nick UrsiniFeb. 22 2021

“Keep it Clean” is an organization made up of multiple bureaus and districts to protect and keep Lake of the Woods clean for the water and the wildlife.

Nicknamed “The Walleye Capital of the World”, Lake of the Woods is a popular fishing destination, but that also has its consequences with trash and debris being left on the ice. The committee is trying to educate anglers using different methods.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Two-Vehicle Accident Reported in Buh Township Near Pierz

Northwoods Adventure: Three Men Combine Ice Rinks to Build Path in Warroad

City of Nisswa Hosts Annual Winter Jubilee Event

Brainerd Boys Basketball Seeking 7th Win in a Row

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.