Community Members In Brainerd Enjoy The Eclipse Safely

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 21 2017
All eyes were in the skies earlier this afternoon as the moon passed in front of the sun. The Brainerd Public Library and Central Lakes College teamed up to provide a fun and safe environment for all ages to enjoy viewing the solar eclipse.

“We can read about it in a book, we can sit in the classroom and the teacher can talk about it, but to experience it and be under it is where you always learn more. You always bring more away. You may not know all of the little factoids about it, but you have been through it once so that drives up the interest in learning more about it,” said CLC Geo Science Instructor David Kobilka.

Residents were able to see the eclipse passing in the Brainerd sky through the lens of a telescope or by putting on solar glasses. The Brainerd Public Library had about 100 solar glasses on hand for residents to use on location to view the solar eclipse.

“I just happened to stop by here last week and they said they would have glasses on hand, and I was like, “sweet,” because otherwise you have to turn your back and you can’t see it so it is a really great opportunity,” said community member Allie Brandon.

For Brandon, the best part about the eclipse was seeing the reaction of her kids.

“It’s fun to see it through their eyes. Logically, I totally understand what is going on and it’s cool to see, but to see them experience it brings it to a whole new level,” Brandon said.

For those at CLC, the viewing on campus was important to keep area viewers safe.

“It made it nice and easy to see and it’s keeping your eyes safe, so very good,” said CLC student Abigail Hoffman.

The weather in central Minnesota was not ideal, but the clouds cleared enough for a good show up close through the telescope.

“It also gives us an enlarge view of the edge of the moon as it passes over the sun. What you would see on a clear day with a really crisp sky is the texture of the surface of the moon. The moon is a place that has mountains and valleys and so forth. You would see that rugged line of the edge of the moon passing over the sun. We’re not really seeing that today and we are missing out on that. But we are not missing out on the rest of it, which I am very happy for that,” Kobilka said.

Community members filled the parking lots at both locations to see this rare and special sight.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

