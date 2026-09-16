Community Kindness Event Returning to Baxter’s Forestview Middle School

The Choose Kindness event will be back at Forestview Middle School in Baxter for the second straight year.

Arranged through Brainerd Public Schools, the Lions Club, and many other local organizations, the event will feature interactive activities that promote kindness, positivity, and wellness throughout both Forestview as well as the community.

“Some of our sponsors and participants that will be there may have booths and tables that focus on physical wellness, mental health wellness, that social-emotional piece of wellness,” explained Tammy Stellmach, former principal at Forestview Middle School and the event’s coordinator.

The Choose Kindness event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Sheltered Reality Drum Line will also be guest speaking at the gathering.