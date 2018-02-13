DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Jumps In For 15th Annual BRRRmidji Plunge

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

Call it brave, daring or just plain crazy to jump into a frozen lake, but whatever you call it, the BRRmidji Plunge has proven to be a great fundraiser for some local causes.

“People are doing costumes! People are doing dances! I mean, anything to keep our spirits up in this weather!” says Larissa Donovan, who was the chair of this year’s event for the Bemidji Jaycees.

“I think it’s great for the community. Anytime the community can get together and have events like this, I think it helps build a stronger community,” says Dan Haugan, whose restaurant “The Bunkhouse” sponsored this year’s event.

Over the past 15 years, the plunge has seen jumpers from as far as China and Africa, not to mention all over the US. Since there was no Winterfest this year, Bemidji Jaycees took over the planning. This year, 64 people total took the freezing jump of a lifetime.

Proceeds from the plunge went on to benefit the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Support Within Reach Sexual Violence Support Center and the American Indian Resource Center at BSU.

“The Jaycees, we select some non-profits to give the net proceeds to, and it’s just part of how the Jaycees give back to our community. Our communities give so much to us, so it’s the least we can do get a bunch of people to jump into a hole,” says Donovan.

Haugan adds, “We like to be involved with the Jaycees and be a part of the community and help give back. The Jaycees have helped us here quite a bit.”

Stepping up on the platform and getting into the water takes guts, especially when you’re staring at water that’s 29 degrees.

“It really takes your breath away when you jump in, so even getting on the ladder to get out, your muscles just don’t do what they’re supposed to do,” says Bill Blackwell, Jr., the executive director of The American Indian Resource Center, who took the plunge for the first time this year.

Most came out of the freezing water and went straight into the hot tub that was nearby. Overall, this year’s event was a success and community members are already looking forward to the 2019 plunge.

“I feel like next year’s plunge is going to be great once we tie it in with Hockey Day Minnesota here in town, and then hopefully we’ll have the Winterfest back,” says Haugan.

“We just had a lot of fun with it. One of the the big things that I wanna say too is we’re just really thankful to be chosen as a beneficiary. It was great to get our name out there a little bit,” says Blackwell.

The Bunkhouse in Bemidji is still fundraising for BRRRmidji Plunge’s causes. You can drop off a plunge bracelet in exchange for a $1 donation until noon Tuesday.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Young Scientists Compete At The Regional Science Fair

Shortage Of Bus Drivers In Bemidji Could Lead To Transportation Reductions

Preparations Underway For This Year’s BRRRmidji Plunge

In Focus: Gallery North Hosting “Warm Your Heart With Some Art” Classes

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sheri Currie said

55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More

Sheri Currie said

We do not need pawlenty back in Mn government!... Read More

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

Latest Story

Community Spotlight: Onigum Community Center Celebrates Grand Opening

“This is a big day for the Onigum community,” said Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. It’s a project that has been talked about for
Posted on Feb. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Community Spotlight: Onigum Community Center Celebrates Grand Opening

Posted on Feb. 12 2018

Young Scientists Compete At The Regional Science Fair

Posted on Feb. 12 2018

Safety And Security A Top Priority In Blueprint 181

Posted on Feb. 12 2018

Beltrami County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Posted on Feb. 12 2018

Tri-County Health Care Offers New Car Seat Program

Posted on Feb. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.