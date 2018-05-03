Lakeland PBS
Community Invited To Highway 92 Construction Meeting In Bagley

Shirelle Moore
May. 3 2018
Residents and business owners are invited to a pre-construction meeting for the Highway 92 project in Bagley on Wednesday, May 9th. It starts at 4pm at Bagley City Hall. Representatives from the project will be on hand at the meeting to discuss details and answers questions. The construction project is scheduled to start the following week on Monday.

The  project will reconstruct Highway 92 between the railroad tracks south of Highway 2 and Bagley High School. It requires multiple, staged detours including a two-week closure of the intersection at Highway 2/92 which will take place around late-June or early July.

Along with replacing the Highway 92 pavement, signal and sidewalks, the project includes pedestrian accessibility improvements and replacement of city utilities. A multi-use trail will be constructed on the east side of Highway 92 by Bagley Park and on the west side connecting Bagley High School with downtown.

Reierson Construction is the contractor for the $5.3 million project. It is expected to last into August.

Business owners can stay up to date with the construction schedule by attending weekly public meetings, held Thursdays at 2 p.m. at Bagley City Hall, beginning on May 17. Project details and detour maps can be found on the project website, mndot.gov/d2/projects/2018/hwy92-bagley.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

