Aug 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Community Invited to Attend White Earth Nation Inauguration

Community members are invited to attend White Earth Nation’s inauguration next week.

Chairman Michael Fairbanks and District III Representative Laura Lee Erickson will be sworn into office during this event, which takes place on Tuesday, August 6 at noon at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen.

Doors open at 11 a.m. After the event, attendees are welcome to stay for a community meal.

If you cannot attend in person, the event will be live streaming on the White Earth Nation YouTube channel.

