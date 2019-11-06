Community Input Sought on Homeless Shelter Needs in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Residents in the Brainerd Lakes community are invited to participate in the program planning to address homeless shelter needs in the area next Tuesday.

“Homelessness in the Brainerd Lakes Area is real, but it’s often invisible, so the community isn’t always aware of how great the need is. The Bible specifically tells us to help those in need. We are blessed to live in a giving, connected community, and together we can make a real difference,” said Stephanie Pontius.

When New Pathways, a homeless shelter in the area, decided to no longer serve the area, Pontius stepped up to make sure that serving the homeless population was not ignored.

Pontius reached out to a few people she knew who volunteered with New Pathways, Bridges of Hope, Brainerd HRA and the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army and created a group to start a conversation about what the rebuilding of a homeless shelter program could look like.

Conversations from the meeting concluded that a meeting with the communities input will be held on November 12 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Journey North Community Church in Baxter to address homeless needs in the community.

Anyone who is interested is invited to come. Groups will meet simultaneously, with one focused on short term planning for this coming winter while the other will discuss long term goals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today