Lakeland PBS

Community Input on Homeless Shelter Needs in Brainerd

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 6 2019

Residents in the Brainerd Lakes community are invited to participate in the program planning to address homeless shelter needs in the area next Tuesday.

Stephanie Pontius states,

“Homelessness in the Brainerd Lakes Area is real, but it’s often invisible, so the community isn’t always aware of how great the need is. The Bible specifically tells us to help those in need. We are blessed to live in a giving, connected community, and together we can make a real difference,” said Pontius.

When New Pathways, a homeless shelter in the area, decided to no longer serve the area, Pontius stepped up to make sure that serving the homeless population was not ignored.

Pontius reached out to a few people she knew who volunteered with New Pathways, Bridges of Hope, Brainerd HRA and the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army and created a group to start a conversation about what the rebuilding of a homeless shelter program could look like.

Conversations from the meeting concluded that a meeting with the communities input will be held on November 12 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Journey North Community Church in Baxter to address homeless needs in the community.

Anyone who is interested is invited to come. Groups will meet simultaneously, with one focused on short term planning for this coming winter while the other will discuss long term goals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Village Of Hope To Host Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Dinner

Antique Appraisal Expert Visits Brainerd To Inspect Family Treasures

Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating to Brainerd

Brainerd Police & Fire Departments, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Host Halloween Safety Event

Latest Stories

DNR Seeking Public Comments On Proposal To Allow Off-Highway Vehicle Access To Huntersville Forest Landing Campground

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Morrison County Sheriff's Department Looking For Information About Burglary At J&D Service

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Don Dravis, Legendary Former Staples-Motley Wrestling Head Coach, Dies At 82

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

BSU Volleyball Falls Against Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Attorney Calls On Pope To Remove Crookston Diocese Bishop During Press Conference

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.