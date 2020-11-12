Community Holiday Meals Changed Around MN Due to COVID-19 Precautions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Community meals over the holidays are a long-standing tradition. But this year, things will have to look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 40 years Bemidji has offered free holiday meals on both Christmas and Thanksgiving hosted in various churches in the area. It is typically a well-attended event. But this year due to social distancing guidelines and concern for the safety of those involved, both meals have been canceled for 2020 in Bemidji.

Down in Brainerd, an annual VFW-held dinner will still be hosted in spirit, but as a takeout service instead of an in-person event. This is not the first event hosted in this way by the American Legion in Brainerd. They are taking precautions not only for the recipients but also for the staff and volunteers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today