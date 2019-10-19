Community Helps Put On Paul Bunyan Land’s Hidden Hollows Event

As the end of October approaches, it’s that time of the year again as a lot of Halloween activities and events are taking place. Every year Paul Bunyan Land in Brainerd spends months of time in advance to get ready for their annual Hidden Hallows event.

This year’s theme is Backyard Bayou, as the amusement park has been transformed into a haunted swamp with a haunted cornfield also included. The event is a full community effort as 80-90 community members get together to make the weekend festivities possible.

“We a swamp that you walk through to get to a maze out in the corn, it’s over a mile long, creepy crawlies and people jumping out at you and scaring you,” said Co-owner of Paul Bunyan Land Chad Rademacher.

“We get the community involved, different groups, we have the nursing program that’s volunteering and the 4-H club, we try and get the community involved as much as we can,” said Rademacher.

Gates will be open again at Paul Bunyan Land tomorrow from 7:00-9:00 P.M. and they will be open next week on Friday and Saturday as well.