Community Forums To Take Place To Highlight Minnesota Water Conservation

Chaz MootzDec. 5 2019

Supporters of Our Mississippi Our Future will be hosting forums all over the state tonight highlighting the urgent need to protect Minnesota’s waters and to demonstrate deep-rooted support in Minnesota for keeping clean water clean including in the Mississippi River’s headwaters area.

Locally, there will be community forums taking place in Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Brainerd, and Little Falls with forums also taking place in Minneapolis, Rochester, Duluth, and St. Cloud.

In Brainerd, the forum will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Central Lakes College, 501 W. College Drive.

State lawmakers, local officials, and community leaders are invited to join citizens in conversations about the value of clean water and how we can take action to protect our rivers, lakes, and streams. Area residents who want to ensure our waters remain clean and healthy are encouraged to attend.

The Mississippi and its headwaters area, which encompasses almost 13 million acres in central
Minnesota, provides clean drinking water for 2.5 million Minnesotans—more than 44 percent of the state’s residents.

The state’s renowned lakes and rivers support a $15-billion-dollar annual tourism and recreational
economy, including fishing, hunting, birding, wilderness recreation, and other nature-based activities. The Mississippi also serves as an economic engine by helping move agricultural and industrial goods.

