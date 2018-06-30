Community Engagement Through The Water Carnival

It offers everything you would expect from a carnival, and so more. From the thrills and spills, many locals and tourists turn out each year for the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival where the object is to help the community.

For many of those at the midway, the carnival is a summer tradition, something that kids both young and old look forward to each year.

For kids, the big draw is the carnival rides, that can leave you feeling a little woozy.

Offering something for kids of all ages, the Water Carnival is more than just rides and games – it’s also about engaging the community.

With kids and adults both reeling with excitement, it’s best to pace yourself with two locations to check out. The Water Carnival festivities runs through the Fourth of July.

For a complete schedule of events and line up of entertainment please follow the link to: http://www.bemidjijaycees.com/water-carnival.html