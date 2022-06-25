Communities Come Together for 17th Annual Sanford Health Powwow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji hosted its 17th annual Health and Healing Powwow yesterday. With the three major tribes of Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth in attendance, spectators and participants experienced the importance of a celebratory powwow.

In the early 2000s, Sanford Health in Bemidji started an annual powwow, connecting two important aspects of Sanford and the local tribes, community and healing. During the 17th annual powwow, Native traditions were celebrated through the work of Indian Health Services and Sanford.

The powwow saw plenty of participants and spectators. With groups dances and separate competitions, this event showcased the cultural importance of song, dance, music, and regalia to the tribal nations.

Tribal members displayed three important dances for the crowd. The traditional, grassdance and jingle dress were not only a great display but also educational.

Sanford officials and tribal members spoke about the importance between the hospital, Indian Health Services and the tribes, as almost 30% of Sanford’s daily patients are from the local tribal nations.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today