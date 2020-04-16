Common Ground: Clear Waters Life Center

April 23 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Visit the northern MN communities of Clearbrook & Gonvick where the Clear Waters Life Center repurposes the aging schools and other built-to-last, but dated building & infrastructure to help those who suffer with addictions. The Clear Waters Life Center also holds art classes for the community, diverse dinners, and helps with our aging populations, adding quality to the lives of those who are involved. Visit their stores for refinished furniture and fresh spring flowers!