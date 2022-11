Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, November 10 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Alethea Kenney and Linda Johnson-Morke of the Tapestry Felted Traditional Mongolian Yurt Protect with a team of artists to paint these images in wool and explain the processes necessary for working with natural animal fibers to complete their work.