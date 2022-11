Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, November 3 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Alethea Kenney and fiber artist Linda Johnson-Morke team up to create a yurt with a wool “mural” serving as outer yurt walls. This art tells the story of traditional Mongolian yurt making with images “painted” in wool.