Thursday, June 30 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Kay Mack of Bemidji, MN organizes a collaborative quilting project with five women, where starting with the center square and working out, they contribute unique skills, talents, and expressions, each making a part of the whole quilt.