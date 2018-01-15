Common Ground: Wadena’s Green Island Preserve

February 8 at 7pm

A hidden treasure on the edge of Wadena MN, Green Island Preserve is a natural destination for contemplation, meditation, and relaxation. Kent Scheer has repurposed his childhood, family farm into a system of story-trails adorned with art weaving through nature that hold wonders like experimental orchards, wildflowers on exhibit, and a Kuti, a special hut dedicated to meditation. Kent and his wife Vicki Chepulis generously share this cultural landmark and natural beauty with the greater community.

