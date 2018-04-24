Common Ground: Wadena Museum and Mississippi Canoe Journey
Rich Taggert of Wadena has spent a lifetime collecting items of pure Americana. He opens his private museum and grants a tour of his eclectic history collection. Then, Vietnam veteran & author Jim Crigler begins a canoe journey of the Mississippi River, starting at Lake Itasca’s Headwaters, to raise awareness for gold star families.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More
my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More
There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More
Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More