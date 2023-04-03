Common Ground “The North Country Scenic Trail”

Thursday, April 6 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

See the majestic and vernal landscapes of the North Country National Scenic Trail as you hike the Minnesota section. Adventure across the plains of western Minnesota, into the wilderness along the Canadian border and then follow Lake Superior south, crossing into Wisconsin. The entire trail spans 4800 miles from Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota to the Appalachian Trail in Vermont.