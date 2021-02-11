Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: TEDx Bemidji 2018: Part 1

February 18 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Samantha Nienow, Tammy Schotzko and many others take us along as they bring a local TEDx Event to downtown Bemidji. This independent production brings experts in their areas to a live audience, lending their insights and experience to a vast variety of topics. Follow the dedicated team’s process from the required TEDx research, to their presenter auditions, all the way to performance day at the Historic Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji, 2018. Part 1 of 2

Common Ground: Keila McCracken

Posted on Feb. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - Keeping Your Drinking Water Clean

Posted on Feb. 5 2021

Backroads: Mudsong

Posted on Feb. 4 2021

Common Ground: Bemidji Community Theater: Part 2

Posted on Feb. 3 2021

Lakeland Currents - Food Security in the Leech Lake Nation During COVID

Posted on Jan. 29 2021

