Common Ground: TAD Talks in Bemidji
January 25 at 7pm
Go behind-the-scenes at the 2016 TAD Talks event at Bemidji State University. The School of Technology, Art, & Design hosts industry-leading speakers who share their professional insights with BSU’s students. The student organizers get hands-on, real world experience producing the event, designing and building sets, and putting on the show for the university & the community.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More
I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More
JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More