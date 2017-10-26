Common Ground: Stories that Strum Their Strings

November 16th, 2017 at 7pm

The band Crimson Wynter, John Murphy, Nathan Kelly, and Sabbastian Wilson-Webb perform at Nevis’ music destination Terrapin Station with Guiding Light and share their experience of playing on stage. Then, jazz guitarist and guitar eacher Louis Samsa of Bemidji performs at Walker Minnesota’s Lucky Moose and shares his lifetime of experience and dedication as a working musician.

