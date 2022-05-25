Common Ground: Steven Weagel of Pequot Lakes Blows Glass

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd, MN exhibits the glass & metal art of Steven Weagel of Pequot Lakes, MN. Lisa Ackerman (Jordan) prepares the Crossing Arts Alliance gallery as Steven demonstrates his glass blowing process at the state-of-the-art facilities of Vandalia Glassworks, in South Saint Paul, MN, making a colorful lamp shade. Along the way, he shares some of the recent history of art-glass blowing as well as insights into creating with the infinitely workable, and equally beautiful media, glass.