Common Ground “Steven Weagel of Pequot Lakes Blows Glass”

Thursday, May 26 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd, MN exhibits the glass & metal art of Steven Weagel of Pequot Lakes, MN. Lisa Ackerman (Jordan) prepares the Crossing Arts Alliance gallery as Steven demonstrates his glass blowing process at the state-of-the-art facilities of Vandalia Glassworks, in South Saint Paul, MN, making a colorful lamp shade. Along the way, he shares some of the recent history of art-glass blowing as well as insights into creating with the infinitely workable, and equally beautiful media, glass.

Lakeland Currents - Understanding Management of Local Solid Waste

Posted on May. 20 2022

Backroads: ELSKA

Posted on May. 19 2022

Common Ground: Captain John Wheeler Remembered and Honored by Nephew

Posted on May. 18 2022

Lakeland Currents - Supportive Housing Project In Brainerd

Posted on May. 13 2022

Backroads: Swallows

Posted on May. 12 2022

