Common Ground: Shaynowishkung
Thursday, March 3 at 7pm
In this hour long special of Common Ground, follow key people involved in Bemidji’s Shaynowishkung Statue committee as they collaborated with living relatives of the great leader and peacemaker Shaynowishkung, “He Who Rattles”. Hear from those who worked to create an aesthetically high quality, culturally sensitive, and historically accurate portrayal in bronze of the man who lived through a tumultuous time of war & colonization where the city of Bemidji would grow.
