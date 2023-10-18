Lakeland PBS

Common Ground, Season 15 Premiere

Thursday, October 19 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Common Ground explores the unique people, places and events that are an important part of our region, taking viewers on a journey of exploration into the worlds of art, culture, and history that help to shape and define our diverse communities.

In this two-segment season 15 premiere episode, Erika Hagberg of Tromald, MN shows her antique sewing machine collection and speaks to the historical significance the machines had for many women throughout the decades. Then Karen Goulet of The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji tours her collaborative exhibit with artist Monique Verdin, Aabijijiwan – It Flows Continuously.

 

