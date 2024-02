Thursday, February 8th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Janet Almquist of Brainerd, MN is proud of her Scandinavian heritage. She shows that pride through her skills of rosemaling multiple items throughout her home. In this program, Janet demonstrates how easy rosemaling is to execute and how fulfilling the art can be to learn. Then we revisit Itasca State Park to attend a fly fishing class.