Thursday, May 12 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Robert Carothers of the rural Turtle River, MN area takes us through his process of turning a wooden bowl on a lathe at his workshop, and he also collaborated on this episode’s original music with Uncle Shurley band-mates Jake Baldwin, Caleb Fricke, and Jesse Royer! Robb begins his bowl with a chainsaw and finishes with a fine polishing compound.