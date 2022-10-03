Common Ground “Renovation of Sebeka’s Finnish Built Log Schoolhouse”

Thursday, October 6 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Charlie A Finnish built log schoolhouse on display in Sebeka’s community park served children 135 years ago in School District 26 in Red EyeTownship, Minnesota. The log schoolhouse’s condition has deteriorated and after it was learned it may be one of just two Finnish built schoolhouses left in the United States, the Sebeka Historical Society moved forward in its effort to preserve this historic Log Schoolhouse.